The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Seminoles are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under is set at 152.5 for the matchup.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -8.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Florida State and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 combined points.

Florida State has had an average of 149.6 points in its games this season, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Seminoles' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Florida State has been the favorite in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

This season, the Seminoles have won four of their five games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for Florida State.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 6 60% 76.3 157.1 73.4 146.5 152.2 Lipscomb 5 45.5% 80.8 157.1 73.1 146.5 151.3

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Seminoles average are just 3.2 more points than the Bisons give up (73.1).

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-6-0 2-3 6-4-0 Lipscomb 9-2-0 2-2 5-6-0

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Lipscomb 5-11 Home Record 13-2 4-7 Away Record 7-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

