The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles meet for the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (38.4 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game). Florida State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (37) and sixth-best in points surrendered per game (15.9).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Florida State vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Florida State Georgia 415.5 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.2 (8th) 305.8 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.2 (11th) 156.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.2 (40th) 258.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (11th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (27th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (116th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has put up 2,745 passing yards, or 211.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.2% of his passes and has recorded 20 touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 158 times for 935 yards (71.9 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has taken 69 carries and totaled 463 yards with four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 658 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 11 touchdowns as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has 41 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 617 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 55 targets have resulted in 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,743 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 158 times for 818 yards (62.9 per game), scoring 11 times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 686 yards (52.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 713 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 73 targets) with six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has reeled in 51 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 32 catches have turned into 502 yards and four touchdowns.

