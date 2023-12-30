For bracketology analysis around Florida State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-0 22 20 50

Florida State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 17, Florida State beat the Florida Gators (No. 51 in the RPI) by a score of 79-75. Ta'Niya Latson was the top scorer in the signature win over Florida, dropping 35 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 54/RPI) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 110/RPI) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 112/RPI) on December 3

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 166/RPI) on November 22

76-56 on the road over Drexel (No. 169/RPI) on December 17

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Florida State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Based on the RPI, the Seminoles have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Florida State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Florida State has been given the 69th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Seminoles have 16 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

FSU's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles

NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

