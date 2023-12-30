If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Florida State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-1 NR NR 117

Florida State's best wins

Florida State captured its best win of the season on November 21 by securing a 77-71 overtime victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, a top 50 team in the RPI. In the victory over Colorado, Jalen Warley tallied a team-best 19 points. Jamir Watkins added 18 points.

Next best wins

67-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on December 22

83-75 over UNLV (No. 171/RPI) on November 20

94-67 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 185/RPI) on November 10

94-67 at home over Central Michigan (No. 258/RPI) on November 13

91-75 at home over North Florida (No. 309/RPI) on December 19

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Florida State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Schedule insights

Florida State has been given the 43rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Seminoles' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of FSU's 19 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

