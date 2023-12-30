The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Bisons allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida State shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Bisons are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Seminoles sit at 172nd.
  • The Seminoles record just 3.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bisons allow (73.1).
  • When Florida State puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 5-0.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Florida State averaged 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.5).
  • The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.4).
  • In home games, Florida State drained 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 SMU L 68-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 North Florida W 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 Winthrop W 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/30/2023 Lipscomb - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/3/2024 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Virginia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

