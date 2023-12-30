How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Virginia vs Notre Dame (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Bisons allow to opponents.
- In games Florida State shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Bisons are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Seminoles sit at 172nd.
- The Seminoles record just 3.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bisons allow (73.1).
- When Florida State puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 5-0.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Florida State averaged 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.5).
- The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.4).
- In home games, Florida State drained 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|L 68-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|W 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/3/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
