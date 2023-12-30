The Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) hope to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida Gators (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Quinnipiac matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Quinnipiac Moneyline

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends

Florida has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Gators games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Quinnipiac has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

In the Bobcats' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Florida's national championship odds (+7000) place it 32nd in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 35th.

The Gators have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +7000 at the beginning of the season to +7000.

Florida has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

