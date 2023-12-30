How to Watch Florida vs. Quinnipiac on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (9-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- In games Florida shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Gators are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 98th.
- The 85.4 points per game the Gators put up are 14.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (70.7).
- Florida has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida posted 75.9 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (69.9).
- Looking at three-pointers, Florida performed better at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|East Carolina
|W 70-65
|RP Funding Center
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
