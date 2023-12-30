Saturday's game between the Florida Gators (9-3) and Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 86-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 86, Quinnipiac 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-17.5)

Florida (-17.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Florida's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while Quinnipiac's is 6-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gators are 9-3-0 and the Bobcats are 3-8-0.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 85.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (254th in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Florida is third in the nation at 45.0 rebounds per game. That's 11.5 more than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Florida knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 33.2% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Gators rank 92nd in college basketball by averaging 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

Florida has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball action), 1.9 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (238th in college basketball).

