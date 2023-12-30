How to Watch the Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Florida International Panthers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Trailblazers' 78.3 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 63.3 the Panthers allow.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Utah Tech is 6-4.
- Florida International has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.3 points.
- The Panthers record 71.8 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.9 the Trailblazers give up.
- Florida International is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
- Utah Tech is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Panthers shoot 41.6% from the field, 5% higher than the Trailblazers allow defensively.
- The Trailblazers shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Panthers concede.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)
- Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.1 FG%
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas State
|L 67-61
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 87-63
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Chicago State
|W 73-55
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
