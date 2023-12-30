The Florida International Panthers (5-9) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Burns Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Trailblazers have averaged.
  • Florida International has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 307th.
  • The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 75.1 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.
  • Florida International is 4-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Florida International is scoring 84.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging away (71.3).
  • The Panthers are giving up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (84.8).
  • At home, Florida International makes 9.0 trifectas per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.0%) than away (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity (FL) W 146-55 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Stetson L 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Maine W 82-74 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
1/6/2024 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/11/2024 New Mexico State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.