Will FGCU be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes FGCU's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on FGCU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How FGCU ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 31

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU's best wins

On November 26, FGCU claimed its best win of the season, a 65-64 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 100 team (No. 90), according to the RPI. Catherine Cairns delivered a team-high 18 points with two rebounds and three assists in the game versus North Carolina.

Next best wins

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 85/RPI) on November 6

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 120/RPI) on November 19

61-35 at home over Drexel (No. 169/RPI) on December 20

78-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 198/RPI) on December 21

83-68 over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

FGCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), FGCU is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, FGCU is playing the 44th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Eagles' 16 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records above .500.

FGCU has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

FGCU's next game

Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming FGCU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.