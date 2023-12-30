How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) hit the court against the UAB Blazers (9-3) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in AAC action.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers score 10.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls give up to opponents (61.7).
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, UAB is 9-2.
- Florida Atlantic is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.
- The Owls average just 0.5 fewer points per game (60.4) than the Blazers give up (60.9).
- Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- UAB is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 60.4 points.
- The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.
- The Blazers' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Owls have given up.
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%
- Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (29-for-63)
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 20.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Howard
|L 46-45
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|W 59-58
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|San Diego State
|L 75-48
|Rubin Arena
|12/30/2023
|UAB
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
