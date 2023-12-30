The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) hit the court against the UAB Blazers (9-3) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in AAC action.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers score 10.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls give up to opponents (61.7).

When it scores more than 61.7 points, UAB is 9-2.

Florida Atlantic is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.

The Owls average just 0.5 fewer points per game (60.4) than the Blazers give up (60.9).

Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.

UAB is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 60.4 points.

The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.

The Blazers' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Owls have given up.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG% Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (29-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (29-for-63) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 20.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

