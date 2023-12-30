Florida Atlantic vs. UAB December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday's AAC slate includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) playing the UAB Blazers (8-2) at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
