Saturday's AAC slate includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) playing the UAB Blazers (8-2) at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Denim DeShields: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jade Weathersby: 10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Maddie Walsh: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

