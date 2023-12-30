Saturday's AAC slate includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) playing the UAB Blazers (8-2) at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

  • Mia Moore: 18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Denim DeShields: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jade Weathersby: 10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Maddie Walsh: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.