The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) are heavily favored (-16.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total is 141.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -16.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in seven of 12 games this season.

Florida Atlantic has an average total of 154.8 in its contests this year, 13.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Florida Atlantic has won six out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

The Owls have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -2000 moneyline set for this game.

Florida Atlantic has a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 7 58.3% 84.5 152.6 70.3 142.4 149.1 FGCU 3 27.3% 68.1 152.6 72.1 142.4 141.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The 84.5 points per game the Owls score are 12.4 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 72.1 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 9-3-0 2-1 7-5-0 FGCU 3-8-0 0-1 4-7-0

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic FGCU 17-0 Home Record 8-5 11-3 Away Record 6-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.