The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) meet the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Zach Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dallion Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Franco Miller Jr.: 4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Rahmir Barno: 3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 298th 68.6 Points Scored 83.5 36th 261st 74.4 Points Allowed 68.1 112th 269th 34.3 Rebounds 37.3 155th 157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 187th 7.4 3pt Made 8.7 79th 277th 12.0 Assists 15.9 62nd 166th 11.6 Turnovers 11.3 134th

