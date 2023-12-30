The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline FGCU Moneyline FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-16.5) 142.5 -4500 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. FGCU Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

FGCU is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

A total of four Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Florida Atlantic is 12th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Owls were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.

Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

