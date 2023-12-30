How to Watch FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
FGCU Stats Insights
- FGCU is 3-3 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 195th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 68.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 70.3 the Owls give up.
- FGCU has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, FGCU averages 75 points per game. Away, it averages 64.8.
- The Eagles concede 67.8 points per game at home, and 77.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, FGCU makes fewer treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.8), but makes a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (31%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 70-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|W 78-75
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.