When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Calvin de Haan light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 31 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-4 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:03 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

