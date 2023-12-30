What are Bethune-Cookman's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
9-4 0-0 NR NR 84

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Bethune-Cookman beat the Iona Gaels at home on November 15. The final score was 74-72. That signature win against Iona included a team-high 16 points from Kerrighan Dunn. Chanel Wilson, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

  • 56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 245/RPI) on November 22
  • 68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 257/RPI) on November 28
  • 60-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on December 30
  • 64-57 over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on November 23
  • 61-35 over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on December 19

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

  • The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

  • In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
  • The Wildcats have two games remaining against teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
  • BCU has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

  • Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
  • Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

