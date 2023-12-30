The Mercer Bears (5-9) welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average only 1.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.9).

Bethune-Cookman is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Mercer's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.

The Bears average 5.7 more points per game (63) than the Wildcats give up (57.3).

When Mercer puts up more than 57.3 points, it is 4-6.

Bethune-Cookman is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 63 points.

The Bears shoot 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)

12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG% Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG%

9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Bethune-Cookman Schedule