How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (5-9) welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average only 1.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.9).
- Bethune-Cookman is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.9 points.
- Mercer's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.
- The Bears average 5.7 more points per game (63) than the Wildcats give up (57.3).
- When Mercer puts up more than 57.3 points, it is 4-6.
- Bethune-Cookman is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 63 points.
- The Bears shoot 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 114-37
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 61-35
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 66-47
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Grambling
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
