The Mercer Bears (5-9) welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats average only 1.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.9).
  • Bethune-Cookman is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.9 points.
  • Mercer's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.
  • The Bears average 5.7 more points per game (63) than the Wildcats give up (57.3).
  • When Mercer puts up more than 57.3 points, it is 4-6.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 63 points.
  • The Bears shoot 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

  • Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)
  • Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
  • Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%
  • Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG%
  • O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Trinity Baptist W 114-37 Moore Gymnasium
12/19/2023 Valparaiso W 61-35 Edmunds Center
12/20/2023 N.C. A&T L 66-47 Edmunds Center
12/30/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Grambling - Moore Gymnasium

