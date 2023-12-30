Saturday's game between the Mercer Bears (5-9) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) going head to head at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 66-47 loss to N.C. A&T in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 65, Bethune-Cookman 64

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats defeated the Georgia State Panthers, who are ranked No. 224 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 56-48, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 224) on November 22

74-72 at home over Iona (No. 251) on November 15

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 287) on November 28

64-57 over Bradley (No. 326) on November 23

61-35 over Valparaiso (No. 335) on December 19

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)

12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG% Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG%

9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (114th in college basketball) and give up 57.3 per outing (66th in college basketball).

At home, the Wildcats average 87.4 points per game. On the road, they average 59.8.

Bethune-Cookman allows 48.6 points per game at home, and 71.5 away.

