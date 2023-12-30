Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (13-19) and Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat (19-12) hit the chardwood at Delta Center on Saturday, December 30, starting at 5:00 PM ET.
Heat vs. Jazz Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Arena: Delta Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Bam Adebayo
|Lauri Markkanen
|Total Fantasy Pts
|867.3
|857.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.3
|39
|Fantasy Rank
|-
|-
Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights
Bam Adebayo & the Heat
- Adebayo's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 4 assists and 10 boards per game, shooting 51.2% from the field.
- The Heat average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.
- The 41.5 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 27th in the league. Its opponents grab 42.2 per contest.
- The Heat make 12.9 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.
- Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in the league) while its opponents average 13.8.
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 24 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.
- The Jazz put up 113.3 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 119.1 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -186 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- The 46.1 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank fourth in the NBA, 3.9 more than the 42.2 its opponents record.
- The Jazz connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 35.6% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 14.3 their opponents make, shooting 38% from deep.
- Utah has committed 15.9 turnovers per game (29th in NBA), 3.8 more than the 12.1 it forces (24th in league).
Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Bam Adebayo
|Lauri Markkanen
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.3
|-0.8
|Usage Percentage
|27.9%
|25.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.7%
|63.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|16.4%
|14.6%
|Assist Pct
|19.8%
|7.9%
