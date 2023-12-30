The Utah Jazz (13-19) and Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat (19-12) hit the chardwood at Delta Center on Saturday, December 30, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 867.3 857.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.3 39 Fantasy Rank - -

Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 4 assists and 10 boards per game, shooting 51.2% from the field.

The Heat average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The 41.5 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 27th in the league. Its opponents grab 42.2 per contest.

The Heat make 12.9 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in the league) while its opponents average 13.8.

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 24 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

The Jazz put up 113.3 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 119.1 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -186 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The 46.1 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank fourth in the NBA, 3.9 more than the 42.2 its opponents record.

The Jazz connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 35.6% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 14.3 their opponents make, shooting 38% from deep.

Utah has committed 15.9 turnovers per game (29th in NBA), 3.8 more than the 12.1 it forces (24th in league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game -0.3 -0.8 Usage Percentage 27.9% 25.2% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 63.6% Total Rebound Pct 16.4% 14.6% Assist Pct 19.8% 7.9%

