When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Austin Watson light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Watson has no points on the power play.

Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:40 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

