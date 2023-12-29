Volusia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Volusia County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Smyrna Beach High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
