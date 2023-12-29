UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (6-3) will play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 19.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Zion Harmon: 17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jakobi Heady: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|119th
|78
|Points Scored
|78.8
|104th
|111th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|71
|184th
|42nd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|37.1
|169th
|70th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|45th
|189th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|238th
|276th
|12
|Assists
|13
|215th
|216th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|13.4
|293rd
