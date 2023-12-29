The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) go up against the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

UCF has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Knights games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

Bethune-Cookman is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Wildcats' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

UCF Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), UCF is 83rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 89th, according to computer rankings.

The Knights were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +40000, UCF has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

