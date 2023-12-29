How to Watch UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) face the UCF Knights (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- UCF is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 55th.
- The Knights average 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats allow.
- When UCF scores more than 70.9 points, it is 7-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UCF fared better when playing at home last season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
- The Knights gave up 65.9 points per game last year at home, which was 0.7 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).
- UCF made 9.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|W 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 69-56
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Kansas
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.