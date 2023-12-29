How to Watch Stetson vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Edmunds Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- North Florida vs Miami (FL) (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
- Stetson is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 347th.
- The Hatters put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 62.1 the 49ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.1 points, Stetson is 7-2.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stetson scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- The Hatters conceded fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (76.8) last season.
- Stetson sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Omaha
|L 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Edmunds Center
