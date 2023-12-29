The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Edmunds Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
  • Stetson is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 347th.
  • The Hatters put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 62.1 the 49ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.1 points, Stetson is 7-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stetson scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • The Hatters conceded fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (76.8) last season.
  • Stetson sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Omaha L 88-80 Baxter Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida International W 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte - Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.