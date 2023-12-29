The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Edmunds Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.

Stetson is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 347th.

The Hatters put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 62.1 the 49ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.1 points, Stetson is 7-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stetson scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

The Hatters conceded fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (76.8) last season.

Stetson sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule