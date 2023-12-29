The South Florida Bulls (6-4) are heavily favored (by 16.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Florida vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -16.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

The average point total in South Florida's outings this year is 146.7, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulls have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

South Florida has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Bulls are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -2000 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 95.2% chance of a victory for South Florida.

South Florida vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 4 40% 76.9 149.1 69.8 145.9 148.2 Alabama State 4 44.4% 72.2 149.1 76.1 145.9 148.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The Bulls record only 0.8 more points per game (76.9) than the Hornets allow (76.1).

When South Florida puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Florida vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 6-4-0 2-1 3-7-0 Alabama State 7-2-0 5-1 4-5-0

South Florida vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Alabama State 9-9 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 2-18 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.