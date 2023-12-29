The Alabama State Hornets (4-5) play the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 13.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Reid: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kasean Pryor: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Youngblood: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kobe Knox: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Hines: 12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Amarr Knox: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jasteven Walker: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Florida vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 172nd 75.4 Points Scored 74.8 184th 165th 70.1 Points Allowed 75.1 277th 133rd 37.8 Rebounds 42.4 21st 56th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 12.2 24th 238th 6.8 3pt Made 8.2 123rd 103rd 14.9 Assists 12.7 234th 100th 10.9 Turnovers 10.8 95th

