The South Florida Bulls (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulls have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
  • South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 41st.
  • The Bulls score only 0.8 more points per game (76.9) than the Hornets allow (76.1).
  • South Florida has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, South Florida posted 71.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.8 points per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.4 in away games.
  • South Florida made 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 UAPB W 104-86 Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Chicago W 77-64 Yuengling Center
12/22/2023 Albany (NY) W 89-73 Yuengling Center
12/29/2023 Alabama State - Yuengling Center
1/4/2024 Temple - Yuengling Center
1/7/2024 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.