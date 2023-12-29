Santa Rosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Santa Rosa County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gulf Breeze High School at Cookeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
