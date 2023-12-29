Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Banchero put up 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 112-92 loss versus the 76ers.

Below we will look at Banchero's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.2 24.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.1 PRA -- 32.6 35.5 PR -- 28 31.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.0



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Banchero has made 7.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Banchero's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks have allowed 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 25.8 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 34 21 6 4 2 2 2 2/7/2023 34 16 8 5 0 0 1 10/24/2022 34 21 4 2 0 0 2

