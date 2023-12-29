The Miami Hurricanes (7-2) meet the North Florida Ospreys (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dorian James: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 15.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 15.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank
47th 82.2 Points Scored 77.2 131st
203rd 71.8 Points Allowed 72.0 208th
241st 35.2 Rebounds 36.9 179th
348th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
54th 9.2 3pt Made 11.6 3rd
125th 14.4 Assists 13.0 215th
292nd 13.4 Turnovers 11.5 149th

