The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. North Florida matchup in this article.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

North Florida has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Ospreys have been an underdog by 21 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Miami (FL) has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

