Top Player Prop Bets for Magic vs. Knicks on December 29, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Paolo Banchero, Julius Randle and others on the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center.
Magic vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- The 23.5-point total set for Banchero on Friday is 2.3 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).
- Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Banchero's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: -115)
- Friday's points prop for Franz Wagner is 23.5. That's 2.9 more than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
- Wagner has picked up 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
- He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: +130)
- Randle's 22.9 points per game are 1.6 less than Friday's over/under.
- He has collected 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).
- Randle averages 4.8 assists, 1.3 more than Friday's over/under.
- Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|6.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- Jalen Brunson has put up 26.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Brunson's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
