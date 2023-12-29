The New York Knicks (17-13) take the court against the Orlando Magic (18-12) on December 29, 2023.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

This season, Orlando has a 12-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

The Magic's 112.9 points per game are equal to what the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Orlando is 13-2.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Magic are scoring more points at home (117.1 per game) than away (108.7). And they are allowing less at home (107.8) than away (113.6).

Orlando is giving up fewer points at home (107.8 per game) than away (113.6).

The Magic average 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.3) than on the road (23.7).

Magic Injuries