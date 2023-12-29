How to Watch the Magic vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (17-13) take the court against the Orlando Magic (18-12) on December 29, 2023.
Magic vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Knicks Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Orlando has a 12-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.
- The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
- The Magic's 112.9 points per game are equal to what the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Orlando is 13-2.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Magic are scoring more points at home (117.1 per game) than away (108.7). And they are allowing less at home (107.8) than away (113.6).
- Orlando is giving up fewer points at home (107.8 per game) than away (113.6).
- The Magic average 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.3) than on the road (23.7).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Joe Ingles
|Out
|Ankle
|Gary Harris
|Questionable
|Calf
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
