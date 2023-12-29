The Orlando Magic (18-12) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the New York Knicks (17-13) on Friday, December 29 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 112-92 loss to the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Franz Wagner scored a team-best 24 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MSG

