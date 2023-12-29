The Orlando Magic (18-12) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 15 of 30 games this season.

Orlando has an average point total of 223.6 in its contests this year, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Magic are 20-10-0 against the spread this season.

Orlando has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.

Orlando has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Magic.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 15 50% 112.9 228.1 110.7 223.6 226.2 Knicks 16 53.3% 115.2 228.1 112.9 223.6 225.1

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

The Magic have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Orlando has fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

The Magic average 112.9 points per game, equal to what the Knicks give up.

When Orlando scores more than 112.9 points, it is 14-1 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Magic and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 20-10 9-3 14-16 Knicks 16-14 6-9 17-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Knicks Point Insights

Magic Knicks 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 14-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 13-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-7 110.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 13-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-5 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.