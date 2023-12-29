Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Hillsborough County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bell Creek Academy at Creekside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.