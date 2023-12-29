Franz Wagner and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be matching up versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 112-92 loss against the 76ers, Wagner put up 24 points.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.6 20.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.0 Assists 4.5 4.0 5.0 PRA -- 30.4 31.5 PR -- 26.4 26.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Wagner has made 7.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.5% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.8 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 11th in the league, conceding 112.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are second in the NBA, conceding 40.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Franz Wagner vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 32 16 3 6 0 1 2 2/7/2023 32 18 2 4 1 1 0 10/24/2022 36 14 6 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.