The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.

Florida State's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.

The Seminoles average 25.8 more points per game (85.4) than the Yellow Jackets give up (59.6).

Florida State is 9-2 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Georgia Tech has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 85.4 points.

This year the Seminoles are shooting 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede.

The Yellow Jackets make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Seminoles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

13.8 PTS, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Florida State Schedule