Florida State vs. Georgia Tech December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) play a fellow ACC squad, the Florida State Seminoles (7-3), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Florida State Players to Watch
- Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
