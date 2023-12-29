Friday's game at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (9-3) matching up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) at 2:00 PM (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 victory for Florida State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Seminoles secured a 110-45 win over Alabama State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 69

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

When the Seminoles took down the Florida Gators, the No. 47 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-75 on November 17, it was their season's signature win.

The Seminoles have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

The Seminoles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 47) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 75) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 139) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Drexel (No. 177) on December 17

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 199) on November 22

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.1 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

19.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

13.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 17.5 points per game (scoring 85.4 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 258th in college basketball) and have a +210 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.