Cole Anthony could make a big impact for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

In his most recent game, a 112-92 loss against the 76ers, Anthony tallied five points and six rebounds.

Below, we break down Anthony's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.5 13.2 Rebounds -- 4.5 4.3 Assists -- 3.6 3.7 PRA -- 22.6 21.2 PR -- 19 17.5



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Anthony's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.4 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Knicks allow 112.9 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have given up 25.8 per game, 12th in the league.

Cole Anthony vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 26 18 6 1 4 1 1 2/7/2023 21 9 3 1 1 0 0 10/24/2022 29 14 4 4 0 0 1

