The Gator Bowl will see the Clemson Tigers play the Kentucky Wildcats. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Clemson vs. Kentucky?

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 27, Kentucky 23

Clemson 27, Kentucky 23 Clemson is 6-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Tigers are 4-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Kentucky has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

This season, the Wildcats have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Clemson (-3.5)



Clemson (-3.5) In 11 Clemson games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Tigers are 5-4 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

In Kentucky's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) This season, seven of Clemson's 12 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 43.5 points.

In the Kentucky's 12 games this season, nine have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's total of 43.5.

Clemson averages 29.2 points per game against Kentucky's 28.6, amounting to 14.3 points over the matchup's point total of 43.5.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 52.8 49 Implied Total AVG 31 32.7 29 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 4-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 50.1 48.6 Implied Total AVG 31 32.7 28.6 ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

