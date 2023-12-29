The UCF Knights (8-3) hit the court against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 39.4% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 71st.
  • The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 65.1 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Bethune-Cookman is scoring 37 more points per game at home (98) than on the road (61).
  • The Wildcats concede 66 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.
  • Bethune-Cookman knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (3.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (23.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State W 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State L 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.