The Miami Heat (18-12) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (15-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Heat vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 117 - Heat 112

Heat vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 2.5)

Warriors (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-4.4)

Warriors (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.2

With their .467 ATS win percentages this year, both the Warriors (14-16-0 ATS) and the Heat (14-16-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Golden State (6-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Miami (5-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the over/under 56.7% of the time this season (17 out of 30). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (16 out of 30).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 4-8, while the Warriors are 12-5 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 19th in the NBA offensively (113.4 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (111.9 points conceded).

On the boards, Miami is fifth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.4 per game). However it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.2 per game).

The Heat are 12th in the league in assists (26.2 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Miami is 11th in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.9).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.0). They are best in 3-point percentage at 39.5%.

