Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will take the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 119-113 win versus the 76ers, Herro put up 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Now let's dig into Herro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 24.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 33.7 PR -- 29.3 3PM 3.5 3.4



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Herro has made 8.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.4 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Warriors are the 19th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 115.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2022 10 2 1 1 0 1 1 10/27/2022 32 7 4 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.