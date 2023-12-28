Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
In Polk County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.